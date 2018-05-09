Inspector General of Police don snub Senate for third time

Image copyright @PoliceNG Image example Senate don enta closed door meeting to decide how dem go take ansa di Police IG

Oga patapata for Nigeria Police Ibrahim Idris, don shun di senate for di third time.

Senate bin dey expect oga Idris to appear before dem because of all di kill-kill wey dey happen for di kontri and di case of Senator Dino Melaye.

Di first time dem invite di IG to appear before di lawmakers, im follow President Muhammadu Buhari go Bauchi State.

Di second time dem dey wait for am for senate, im go Birin Gwari for Kaduna State.

Di two times wey di oga for police no show, im send pesin wey go represent am but senate no gree. E no dey clear now why im no show dis time, and why im no send anybodi to go represent am.

One Senator, Emmanuel Bwacha say make dem enta closed session so dat di lawmakers go fit decide which action dem go take against di IG.