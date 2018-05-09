Image copyright Reuters Image example Senate President Bukola Saraki na im read wetin dem decide for dia meeting

Nigeria Senate don declare di kontri Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris as unqualified to hold any position for di kontri and abroad.

Di senate nack am dis one after e refuse to show before dem to answer question about di security wahala for di kontri and di way wey police take handle Senator Dino Melaye.

E don reach three times wey di lawmakers call di police oga wey e refuse to show and even after di principal leaders report am to di president, e still refuse to appear.

Di senators bin don siddon jeje and even include for dia order paper say di IG, Ibrahim Idris go show but e no happun.

Na so di senators begin to para. One of dem, Isa Missy, say wetin di IG do na disrespect and na embarrassment to di kontri.

Image copyright @PoliceNG Image example Di Police oga bone di lawmakers for di third time

Senatro Enyinanya Abaribe put mouth join say wetin di IG do show say democracy dey inside big trouble wen pipo abuse power.

E come explain add say if di IG as a chief officer no fit respect law, how im go take enforce di law.

After plenti talk, di senators enter executive session come bring out dia ogbonge decision.

Na after dem come back from di close door session Senate President Bukola Saraki declare di IG as enemy of democracy.

Dis no be di first time wey senate dey declare goment appointee as unfit and and goment no sack di person.

Di senate bin don declare EFCC chairman as incompetent but notin happun to am and according to some analyst, e fit be say notin to happun to di police oga.