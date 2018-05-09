Image copyright AFP Image example Militant Islamists dey control territory for inside part of Somalia

Somali militants don stone one woman die inside di kontri afta one court wey Islamist group al-Shabab dey control judge say she dey guilty as she don marry like 11 men.

According to di report wey dey come from one news site wey get link with di militant group, dem say Shukri Abdullahi Warsame no divorce her before husbands before she dey marry-marry upanddan.

Nine of her before 'husbands' even come outside to testify against her for di ad-hoc Sharia court, wey later come give order make dem stone her die sake of say she commit adultery.

Mohamed Abu Usama wey be al Shabaab´s governor for Lower Shabelle region, tell Reuters tori pipo say wen dem carri Shukri Abdullahi and nine of di husbands plus including di one she dey with go di court, each of dem talk say she be dia 'wife.'

As di court give dia judgement, al-Shabab fighters for Sablale town inside di Lower Shabelle region burry her for sand and leave only her head for outside, den use stone take stone her die.

For 2014, al-Shabab stone one woman die afta dem accuse her say she hide marry four husbands for di southern coastal district of Barawe.