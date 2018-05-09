Police for Enugu harass and detain BBC reporter

Image example Police arrest and detain BBC Reporter-Ebere Ekeopara for about four hours on Monday

Di BBC say dem no go accept di behaviour of some police officers and officials from Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu, for southeast Nigeria wey harass and detain dia BBC News Igbo tori pesin- Ebere Ekeopara.

Madam Ekeopara bin go cover one event for di Institute of Management and Technology on Monday wen oga dem for di school harass and hand her over to police.

Talk-talk pesin for BBC say: "Di college and police no get any correct reason to behave di way dem do and we no go accept dat kain character."

Di tori pesin bin dey report about di recent change for di Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) qualification for IMT wen di Head of Business Administration and Management department-Sylvester Onah go attack her.

Onah accuse her say she no be BBC reporter and na so im sharp-sharp call di school security pipo to come arrest her.

According to Ekeopara, she try explain give oga Onah say she be BBC reporter and she dey for official assignment but e no gree listen. Instead e harass, roughhandle and drag her go for di Rector office.

Di Rector- Professor Austin Nweze, no even listen to her before im give order to di school chief security officer to go call police.

Wen di police come, dem carry her go, seize her phones and detain her for Ogui Police Station, Enugu, for plenti-plenti hours.

Image example Dem damage her Ebere car for di incident

Ekeopara say: "Onah waka come meet me and call me terrorist and fake BBC reporter. E try to ginger some students to beat me.

"As dem wan attack me, dem damage di rear bumper for my moto.

"I show di crowd wey don already dey para my identity card but dem no wan hear. Di seven security men Onah tell to deal with me, push me upanddan and carri me go dia office. Dem even try to use force collect my phone from me plenti times.

"As we reach di Rector office, I explain give am how di school official harass me for gate, but e order di Chief Security Officer to call police come arrest me."

Wen Ekeopara reach di police station, dem detain her for counter.

BBC call di Office of di Inspector General of Police and oda senior police officers to free dia tori pesin sharp-harp.

Di Commissioner for Police inside di state - Mohammed Danmallam tell dem to free Ekeopara.

Before dem free her, di policemen for di station by force her to sign bail bond of 150,000 naira.

Wen BBC call di Divisional Police Officer of Ogui Police Station -Arthur Amobi, e talk say im no go talk anything unless dem come to dia station.

But di Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu state Command, Ebere Amaraizu talk say dem arrest Ekeopara because dem bin suspect say she be fake journalist:

"I hear report of one tori pesin Ebere Ekeopara wey dem arrest. Dem (di police) bin wan know if she be true-true journalist."

Di Public Relations Officer for IMT- Ifeanyi Ojobor, tell BBC say im no know about wetin happen.

Wen BBC reach di Rector, e talk say di reporter suppose collect permission from di school before doing anytin for dia compound.

"She dey interview our pipo without permission. I tell di police to withdraw di case," im talk.