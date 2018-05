Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wetin happen dey make pipo para for Kenya

Woman no fit breast feed pikin for restaurant?

Na kwesion wey dey make pipo para for Kenya as one restaurant inside Nairobi no gree allow one mama to breast feed her pikin.

Tori be say two waitress for Olive Restaurant on 7 May tell one 26 year old woman say make she no think am or try to put breast for for her pikin mouth while she dey inside dia restaurant.

Betty Kim wey di tin happen to, vex post about di mata put for one Facebook group from where pipo begin para.

Di Facebook post go far quick quick, na so mama dem begin defend di woman sotey dem begin plan to do 'we no go gree waka' on top wetin di restaurant do.

As water begin pass garri, na so Olive Restaurant begin beg say dem go torchlight di mata.

For one post on top dia own Facebook page, dem beg madam Kim to come so dat dem fit investigate her complain. Di restaurant say na only on top social media dem hear say dis kain tin don happen .

'I no go fit breast feed pikin for toilet'

Kim tell BBC say one staff come meet her as she begin give her one-year-old girl pikin breast.

"I bin dey wait for di food wey I order when dis woman waiter 'wey dey carry shoulder up' come dey tell me to either stop or cover up," na wetin Kim talk.

"I shock because I don do dis tin like one million times and on dis particular day rain bin dey fall, so nowhere else I fit go."

She say her pikin bin don dey shake bodi any how so she feel say di best way to make di pikin rest na to put breast for her mouth.

"I decide to continue to breastfeed my pikin wen anoda waitress, wey bring my food, use sofiri sofiri tell me say wetin I dey do dey make dia joint look bad," she salk.

Madam Kim now dey hope say di manager of di restaurant go beg.

As she dey wait for dat one, to happen, women dey plan to do 'we no go gree waka' on top di mata on 15 May, and na pipo wey dey organise dis demonstration belong to Pregnant and Nursing Mums Kenya group on Facebook where Kim first tok wetin happen to her experience.