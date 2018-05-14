Image example Lawyer for higher King, Finjite Amachree tok say NERC Act don make estimated billing illegal

Say pesin no sabi di law, no be excuse, na im make one lawyer don drag electric company go court for southern Nigeria say dem no get right to cut light.

Higher King wey be human rights lawyer for Port Harcourt dey point finger to one Nigeria law - Electricity Sector Reform Act of 2006 when e arrest one staff of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHEDC.

Di PHEDC staff Michael wey dem arrest for 11 May, 2018 dey Port Harcourt Maximum security prison.

Di lawyer wey carry Mr Michael go court because him no respect di law go cut im light.

Higher King tell BBC Pidgin tori pesin Karina Igonikon say di law say di Electricity power supply company go give bill den give 10 working days to go pay.

Image example Barr. Higher King wan make pipo know wetin di NERC Act tok

Den dem go give three months disconnection notice before dem go come cut light if pesin no pay.

But Nigeria pipo no know dat one say na criminal offense wey get punishment of up to 3 years imprisonment or five hundred thousand (N500,000) naira fine or both.

'I follow di law, get warrant of arrest to arrest di man'

"Dem cut my light on 16 April 2018 wen dem bring bill on 12 April."

Higher King say "wen dem come I tell dem say I disagree with di bill wey dem bring because di last bill dem bring na six thousand, sometin wey I pay."

"Now dem come bring seventeen thousand naira bill so I say why e be 17,000 from 6000? We wan go pay seven thousand but dem reject am come cut di light so I follow di law, get warrant of arrest to arrest di man."

Image example Electric power supply companies suppose give three months notice before dem cut pesin light

Higher King say im sef no know say na so di law tok until im come do research come see am so.

Lawyer for Higher King, Finjite K. Amachree say di reason dem dey pursue di case na to make Nigerians know dia rights under dis Act and to stop di impunity of Electricity power suppliers.

Di case wey suppose hold for Magistrate Court 8 for Monday 14 May 2018 no hold because dem scatta Rivers State Judiciary Complex di court.

Dem come take date to hear di case for 23 May, 2018.