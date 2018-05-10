Image copyright Twitter/@officialmadrina Image example Madrina (Cynthia Morgan) change her name for September but di tori just dey land for pipo because of di new song wey she release

Bye-bye Cynthia Morgan, welcome Madrina.

Na so di fans of di Reggae singer open mouth dey say wakanda tin be dis afta she do change of name.

Yes, Cynthia Morgan don change her artist name to Madrina after she create her own music label wey she call TCMC (The Cynthia Morgan Company).

'If your dreams no scare you, den you nova start'

Under di new name, she bring out new song wey she call 'Billion Dollar Woman'.

But how dis new change go affect her career? We neva know. Stay tuned same station, same time.

"I don tire to dey find Johnny"

Di tin be say no be today artist don change dia name. For some, e help dem career and odas, e get as e be.

See four artists wey don change dia name before?

2face to 2baba

"Sometimes e good to just dey observe" - 2Baba

Im real name na Innocent Idibia.

E start im career as 2face with di group "Plantashun Boiz" and continue to dey use di name even after dem break up for 2004.

Na 2016 wen e decide say im wan change im name to 2baba with di release of im song, "Coded Tinz".

E talk say di reason behind di change na because im don turn baba and im don marry and say time bin reach make e upgrade.

Lil Prinz to Wizkid

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wizkid don turn international star with album wey im call "Sounds from the Other Side"

Wizkid, wey im papa and mama dey call Ayodeji Balogun, don dey for di music industry e don tay and e go hard to tink say na anoda name e dey answer before.

But when im release im first album 'Glorious Five' with im group for 2001, na di name Lil Prinz im use.

But for 2009, im drop di name as im join E.M.E record label.

Snoop Dogg to Snoop Lion

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Snoop release gospel album for 2018

Dog and cat no dey ever gel but e be like Snoop Lion no understand wen im change im name for 2012 as e release reggae album, Reincarnation.

According to di Doggfather, e decide to change am after im go visit one spiritual leader for Jamaica wey tell am say im be lion.

Puff Daddy to Diddy

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Diddy don get at least 3 names before

Dis US rapper na di oga of pipo wey dey change dia name upandan.

Im real name na Sean Combs but im leave am to adopt stage name like plenti artists dey do.

As im career dey blow dey go, sotay e don become one of di most successful musicians for America, na so im name dey change.

'I put my mind for my game, my hustle my grind...' - Olamide

E don get four names now - from Puff Daddy, to Swag, to P. Diddy enta Diddy wey im dey call imself now because e bin tiink say di 'P' for P. Diddy no allow fans gel with am.

E no too tay sef wen im write for Twitter say im wan change name again to Love Doctor. Di tin para pipo di whole day until Diddy come tok say na joke im dey joke.