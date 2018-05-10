Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday 9 May, fly go United Kingdom for di first week-long vacation, after he chop President January 7, 2017.

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, en children den grandchildren accompany am on di trip.

During en break, di President go honour two public engagements. One dey happen on Friday, 11th May, 2018, where he go speak for University of Oxford, as part of demma 2018 Africa Conference, on di theme "Enough Rhetoric! Catalysing an Era of Concrete Action".

Image copyright AFP Image example When Mahamudu Bawumia bin dey sick di country bin swear in di Speaker of Parliament as di next choice

President Akufo-Addo go return come Ghana Wednesday, 16th May, 2018. As he no dey, Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, go sit in as acting Head of State.