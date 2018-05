Image copyright AFP

Court for Egypt don declare one four-year-old boy innocent unto di crime of 'kissing' of one three-year-old girl.

According to tori wey full Egypt media, kasala enta reverse wen di papa of di girl go report for police say di boy dey kiss im pikin for 6 December 2017.

Di two pikins dem dey go school for di El Beheira region for Egypt.

From police station wey dey di Hush Issa district, di mata enta two courts before lass lass, Juvenile court troway di case unto say e no make sense.

Di judge even cari di boy give am hug before im tell am im fit go.

Foto of di boy and family as dem dey smile wit dia 32 as dey waka comot for court don spread for social media.

Egypt na Moslem majority kontri wey dey strict wit bad behaviour but pipo dey wonda why dis case reach court.