Health workers strike: Student doctors don takeover for goment hospitals

Health workers for Federal Health Centres for Nigeria don dey on strike since three weeks now, but di mata don enta anoda level as those for state and local health centres don join dem.

Since doctors no follow for di strike, na dem dey do all di work wey dey for hospital. Na dem dey give medicine, dey check temperature, dey do bed rounds, dey carry file waka uppandan.

One doctor wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say: "I don tire for dis work, see as patients plenti evri wia but na only me dey hia."

For Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Ikeja, na so so student doctors dey attend to patients. Dem tok say e no easy but dem dey try to help di patients make tins for no spoil.

One of dem say: "We no dey admit new patients, na only di old patients we dey try to manage".

Image example Na student doctors dey do ward rounds for LASUTH

Patients for some goment hospitals for Lagos wey follow us tok say di mata dey affect dem bad bad. One say dem neva give her pikin drugs, say dem neva check her temperature.

For General Hospital Ifako-Ijaiye na di same tin, as doctors dey complain say di work too much for only dem to do.