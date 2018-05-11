Former Nigeria President Obasanjo don join new party
Former Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo, and im Coalition for Nigeria Movement don join di African Democratic Congress party (ADC).
Di former leader tok say im wan help change tins for goment.
- Buhari don violate Nigeria constitution - Obasanjo
- Obasanjo 'Coalition of Nigeria' don launch for Abuja
- Go rest, no think of 2019 - Obasanjo fire Buhari
No be today wey Mr Obasanjo dey change political colour. For 2015, after disagreement wit di party and di leaders dem, Mr Obasanjo dump di Peoples Democratic party (PDP), di platform where im serve as president for eight years.
Im bin tok say im no go put hand inside politics again but im go just dey observe and advise as elder.
Early dis year for January, im form di Coalition for Nigeria Movement after im write letter give President Muhammadu Buhari say im don fail and say make im no contest for 2019 election.
Mr Obasanjo bin tok say di movement na to help save di kontri since di two main party PDP and APC don fail.
Obasanjo explain say di decision to join ADC na to help achieve di dream of a new Nigeria.
"Since di start of Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CNM, many of di sixty-eight registered political party don reach out to us on how to work togeda."
"After di leaders of di movement reason am well-well, we don gree to adopt ADC as di platform wey we go use take work wit oda pipo to change Nigeria and di way dem dey govern am."
Na so Obasanjo tok for statement.
Obasanjo also advice say make evribodi stand well to take up di task to make di kontri great again.