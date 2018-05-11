"Homosexuals den thieves get the same rights" - Speaker Mike Oquaye

Image copyright Joseph Opoku Gakpo

Ghana Speaker of Parliament say di rights of homosexuals for di country dey like with that of thieves.

According to Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, "Ghanaians dey see homosexual rights like di way thieves too get rights," although dem fit dey do demma tins illegally di country no fit legalise give dem.

He reveal say he go walk out of Parliament instead of say he go preside over homosexual debate for Parliament.

For interview inside plus Good Evening Ghana host Paul Adom-Otchere for Metro TV, he describe homosexuality as very evil, something wey di church no fit allow happen.

Professor Oquaye, be major critic of homosexual rights for Ghana as he openly declare en opposition to di calls for legalisation of gay rights for di country.

Recently, British Prime Minister Theresa May talk leaders of Commonwealth countries for London say e be wrong say dem dey persecute homosexuals for demma countries.

But for Ghana Speaker of Parliament, homosexuality be satanic, "e be di devils plan to destroy God en best formation, which be human being."