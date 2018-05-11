Image copyright Dan Kitwood

Tori wey spread for Nigeria be say Dr. Musa Asake, wey be di General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria, don die

Tori pipo, Punch, dey report say im broda, Jonathan Asake, wey be former House of Representative member, confam to dem say Dr. Asake die dis early mor-mor for Abuja.

Na only two weeks ago wey im follow lead oda Christians to protest di way herdsmen dey kill dia pipo for di kontri.

Dr. Asake, wey come from southern Kaduna, dey para well-well weneva e see say dem dey treat Christians anyhow.