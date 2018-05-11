Image copyright Meshack Jaja Image example Dem bin destroy some property of di court earlier

Justice Chiwendu Nworgu of di Port Harcourt High court don grant order to stop di All Progressives Congress (APC) local goment congress wey suppose hold on Saturday 12 May.

Early dis morning supporters for one faction of APC for Rivers State bin cari protest waka go block di gate of di judiciary complex to try to stop di court to do dia work.

Di tin come turn anoda mata wen dem begin shoot gun, break di glass windows and doors of buildings wey dey for di courts and di windscreen of some moto wey park inside di court.

Pipo wey go court and lawyers dem get to run comot sake of bullet wey bin dey fly up upandan before police come arrest di situation.

Image copyright Meshack Jaja Image example Pipo wey full di court compound on Friday