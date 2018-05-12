I dey Kampe, no shaking - President Buhari

Image copyright @Laurestar Image example President Buhari say im dey in good condition.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don talk say im dey for good condition afta di three-day medical waka to London, United Kingdom.

Di President na im tell tori pipo dis one as im aeroplane land for at Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja on Friday, May 11.

Wen tori pipo ask President Buhari why im come back on Friday instead of Saturday wey e bin plan to return back, e say:

"E no dey earlier than i expect. I just go for medical check-up and I am alright, thank you,"

For di tweet wey dem take announce di president waka dem say im go dey away for four days and come back on Saturday May 12.

As di president showface back for di kontri, di special assistant to am on top social media- Lauretta Onochie no waste time to report talk-talk wey dey go on for her twitter handle.

Last year, President Buhari spend up to five month for UK wen im dey receive medical treatment.