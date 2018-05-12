Image copyright Rivers State Government House/Facebook Image example River state governor-Nyesom Wike say make federal goment come investigate di destruction wey happen for di state judiciary complex.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike don ask Nigeria goment to chook eye and investigate wetin make APC (All Progressives Congress) political party pipo spoil plenti tins for di state judiciary complex on Friday May 11, 2018

Di governor tok dis afta im go use eye to check all di tin wey destroy for di judiciary complex.

Im say make di investigation bring out all di pipo wey dey responsible and make sure say dem face justice.

Image copyright AFP Image example Governor for Rivers State carri waka go see tins wey scatter during di gbege.

Image copyright Rivers State Government House/Facebook Image example Rivers state governor say make di investigation on top di mata bring out pipo wey dey responsible.

Image copyright Rivers State Government House/Facebook Image example Plenti tins for di state judiciary complex spoil for di gbege wey happen on Friday May 11.

Tori be say one faction of di APC for di state wey loyal to Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi wey be di leader of di party for di state bin go block di gate of di judiciary complex, so dat anoda faction of APC wey loyal to Senator Magnus Abe wey dey represent Rivers South East no go get court order to stop di APC local goment Congress wey suppose hold on Saturday May 12, 2018.

Di tin come tie wrapper as di two factions come meet begin destroy buildings for di judiciary complex plus car dem wey dem park inside.

Security pipo from Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad F-SARS and operatives from Department of State Security (DSS) come shoot gun for air and open tear gas to drive di protest pipo comot.

Image copyright Rivers State Government House/Facebook Image example Security pipo shoot gun for air and open tear gas to drive di protest pipo comot.

Afta evri evri, di court come siddon and Justice Chiwendu Nworgu of Rivers State High court come give interlocutory injunction to stop di APC make dem conduct di local goment Congress.