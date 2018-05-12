‘Federal Gofment, investigate Rivers State Judiciary destruction’ - Gov Wike
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike don ask Nigeria goment to chook eye and investigate wetin make APC (All Progressives Congress) political party pipo spoil plenti tins for di state judiciary complex on Friday May 11, 2018
Di governor tok dis afta im go use eye to check all di tin wey destroy for di judiciary complex.
Im say make di investigation bring out all di pipo wey dey responsible and make sure say dem face justice.
Tori be say one faction of di APC for di state wey loyal to Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi wey be di leader of di party for di state bin go block di gate of di judiciary complex, so dat anoda faction of APC wey loyal to Senator Magnus Abe wey dey represent Rivers South East no go get court order to stop di APC local goment Congress wey suppose hold on Saturday May 12, 2018.
Di tin come tie wrapper as di two factions come meet begin destroy buildings for di judiciary complex plus car dem wey dem park inside.
Security pipo from Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad F-SARS and operatives from Department of State Security (DSS) come shoot gun for air and open tear gas to drive di protest pipo comot.
Afta evri evri, di court come siddon and Justice Chiwendu Nworgu of Rivers State High court come give interlocutory injunction to stop di APC make dem conduct di local goment Congress.