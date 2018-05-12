Nafdac don comot ban on Emzor and two companies wey dey produce codeine

Image example Nafdac say dem go hold stakeholders meeting on di codeine crisis

Di agency wey dey chook eye inside medicine mata for Nigeria, say dem don remove di ban wey dem bin give three pharmaceutical companies ontop cough syrup with codeine mata.

National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (Nafdac) say di three companies; Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industry Limited, Bioraj Pharmaceutical Limited and Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Limited corporate wit dem during meeting wey dem bin get.

Nafdac Director General, Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye tok say dem meet wit di companies on Thursday for Lagos and Kwara State.

Di three companies bin chop ban on Monday 7 May 2018 sake of say dem bin no gree follow Nafdac pipo wey come do inspection for dia company.

All di three company dem bin show for BBC documentary wey torchlight how pipo, especially young Nigerians, dey drink cough syrup wey get codeine. For di documentary, staff for di company bin use wuruwuru way take sell syrup wey get codeine inside, to BBC reporters.

Sweet sweet codeine: See wetin Kano pipo dey tok

Nafdac still sanction di companies

Even though Nafdac lift di ban on di pharmaceutical companies for Nigeria, dem still sama three of dem wit sanctions.