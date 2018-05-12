Pipo wey regista for 2017 fit go collect dia PVC from May 21 - INEC

Image copyright Getty Images

Pipo wey dey do election for Nigeria, di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) say those wey regista between April and December 2017 fit go collect dia Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from dia local goment offices and oda registration centres from 21 May.

According to statement wey Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, wey be Director, Voter Education and Publicity for INEC sign, pipo wey apply make dem transfer dia PVC or replace di one wey loss or spoil, go fit also go collect new PVC from dat date.

For those wey regista for 2018, INEC dey give dem assurance, say dia PVCs go dey ready before di 2019 General Elections.