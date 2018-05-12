Image copyright SAIDU BAH Image example Many big pipo from all over di world attend di ceremony on Saturday

Sierra Leone new President Julius Maada Bio say make im pipo help am transform di kontri.

Im talk dis one as thousands of pipo pack enta di municipal stadium for di capital Freetown, for im inauguration ceremony as president.

Though dem swear in last month few hours afta dem announce im election result, di ceremony on Saturday mark say dem don transfer power from former President Ernest Bai Koroma.

Wen im dey campaign, im bin promise to wake up di economy and fight poverty, wey make many ordinary Sierra Leoneans to agree wit am.

"I dey aware say una elect me unto say I promise change wey dey make me ginger to deliver not only for di small small tins wey una need, but also to change di lives of di pipo of dis kontri, im talk.

Di president wey bin don rule Sierra Leone as head of a military for 1996, say im go fight three-front war against indiscipline, corruption and poverty.

"Wetin I carry for mind na to create policies and programs wey go transform Sierra Leone into kontri wey all of us go dey proud of," im talk.

"I no fit do am alone. So today I ask all of una to believe say as citizens say togeda we fit change Sierra Leone."

Sierra Leone dey struggle to recover from bad economy and Ebola disease wey kill pipo for 2014 and 2015.