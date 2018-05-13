Image copyright Kayode Fayemi Facebook Image example Kayode Fayemi na minister of Mines and Steel development for Nigeria.

Former govnor Dr Kayode Fayemi don win di govnoship primary of di All Progressives Congress for Ekiti State. Afta im win, e beg im state pipo to forgive am for all di mistake im make di time im be governor.

Dr Fayemi defeat 33 oda pipo wey follow am contest.

Im get 941 delegate votes, out of di 2,313 valid votes wey dem cast while di oda former govnor, Segun Oni, get 481 votes.

Governor Tanko Al-Makura, wey be di chairman of di election committee na im announce di result for Ado-Ekiti.

Im thank all di delegates and contestants for dia maturity and patience.