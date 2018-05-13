Image copyright Getty Images Image example Yahoo-Yahoo mata don cause serious argument among Nigerians for social media

Nigerian blogger and fashionista wey be di founder and oga for 360 Group-Noble Igwe don cause serious argument for social media afta im call Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest plenti more yahoo-yahoo boys.

Recently EFCC go raid Club 57 for Ikoyi Lagos, Nigeria and arrest about 12 suspect on top internet wayo and wuru-wuru wey dem dey call Yahoo-yahoo.

Afta di arrest, Noble Igwe no waste time to list business and pipo wey im accuse say dey yahoo-yahoo and wey im want make EFCC go afta.

E tweet say: "Record label Estate/ Property Business Car Selling business. All of dem na major 419 /fraud fronts for Nigeria."

Noble Igwe call EFCC make dem go afta oda yahoo-yahoo pipo too

"EFCC need to get waiter wey dem go put for everi club around Lekki and VI. Afta last night, club owners go get low sales and Uber drivers go dey busy tonight."

Nigerians for social media no waste time to reply di blogger. One Instagram comedian- Abisoye Olukoya Michael, wey dem dey call Oyemykke even do video to hala give Noble Igwe.

Odas like Don Jazzy too reply.

Dis tweet from Noble Igwe also make some Nigerians come out to talk di side wey dem belong to.

Those wey support Yahoo-Yahoo

Those wey dey against Yahoo-Yahoo

Wetin Nigeria law talk about Internet fraud (Yahoo-Yahoo)

Under di Cybercrime Act 2015 for Nigeria, if dem find out say hackers dey guilty to enta computer system or network wey e no suppose enta, dem fit pay fine of up to N10 million or go prison for 5 years (dis one depend on di reason why dem hack di computer).

Di same punishment na im also dey for Internet fraudsters wey either by send electronic messages, or enta and use data wey dem store for computer systems.

Di Cybercrime Act 2015 also get punishment for identity theft, dis na less than 3 years or fine wey no go dey less than N7 million or both fine and prison as punishment.

EFCC raid Club 57 for Ikoyi Lagos, Nigeria and arrest about 12 suspect on top internet wayo

Wetin concern yahoo mail and internet fraud for Nigeria?

Wen cybercafe begin dey popular for Nigeria from year 2000, most pipo wey go browse go first open email accounts so dem go fit communicate. And di one wey popular wella dat time, na Yahoo.com. Na around dis time some magomago pipo come begin dey use dis yahoo email address, to yan wit pipo for oda kontris. Dem fit claim say dem be goment officials or dey work for Central Bank of Nigeria or fit connect di pesin dem dey write to, make e get beta goment contract. Sometimes sef, dem pose like say dem dey find wife or husband and through dis ways, dem don dupe some foreigners and even fellow Nigerians. As e be say na mostly through email dem dey do am, pipo dey usually call internet fraud 'yahoo', 'yahoo yahoo' or 'yahoo boys'.