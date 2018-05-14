Image example Jude say if im fit get stair climbing wheelchair, mobile ramp and odas, e go begin im broadcasting work full time

Di terrible car accident wey Jude Ikegwuonu get for 2013 no stop im love for broadcasting as e still continue to dey do voice over from house.

Jude wey bin Broadcaster/Newscaster for one radio station for Port Harcourt Rivers State, get di accident as im dey travel from Abuja dey go Minna Niger state, Nigeria for one event.

Di driver of di motor wey im enta bin dey try dodge one cow wey run from Fulani herdsmen hand enta road for around Lambata but dia car summersault plenti times wey come lead to injury for im spinal cord.

Broadcasting na wetin Jude love well-well and e dey give am joy

"No be evribodi wey go pass through wetin i see come out alive not to even talk of come out strong."

My eyes see tins, wetin my eyes no see na death.

E say if to say doctors attend to am sharp sharp just afta di accident, im case for no reach dis level but e take like four days before dem finally do im operation.

Ikegwonu tell BBC pidgin say even with di condition wey im dey, e still dey do voice over and dey encourage pipo because many pipo no get luck to dey strong like am.

"Wen pipo come visit me, dia plan na to come tell me sorry but at di end of di day dem dey leave wit smile for dia face."

Jude say wetin dey give am inspiration to ginger pipo na God, im family and wetin im eyes see during di accident

Na television be my new target

"Broadcasting dey like life to me." na wetin Ikegwonu tok.

Im still say: "Even my doctors don tell me to go back to my work, dem say di only tin wey i need na my mobility aid."

"Even though my hand no dey work i still get ability in me because ability dey for disability."

Di motivational speaker say im no need pipo to pity am but im need understanding and equal opportunity like odas to get di TV work.