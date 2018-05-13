Image copyright Getty Images Image example Don Jazzy na di CEO of Mavin Records

Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy don call for recognition of song writers as im feel say Artistes dem too many.

Di Marvin records oga tweet say musicians dem too many and "no be all of us go blow as artists".

Skip Twitter post by @DONJAZZY I think what our industry needs now is more song writers. We have too many artists as it is. — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) May 11, 2018

Plenti musicians for Nigeria don dey popular because of di songs wey dem sing and dey perform for shows all over Nigeria and oda parts of di world, but many pipo no know di songwriters wey write some of di popular songs.

Don Jazzy say di music industry get many positions and no be everibodi go need dey stage to perform as musician.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @DONJAZZY Actually the music industry has soooo many positions to fill other than being on stage. And I know some of you have the skills. — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) May 11, 2018

Di multiple award winner wey dey famous for songs wey im produce like Dorobucci in 2014 and Mr Endowed in 2011, add say im upcoming projects go see say songwriters become more recognized for Nigeria and also get plenti money too.