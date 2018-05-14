Goment no serious to end our strike - Health workers

Image example Federal, state and local goment health centres dey on strike

Health workers wey dey on strike say dem no go accept di offer wey Nigeria goment bin put for table, afta dem do meeting last week Thursday.

National Chairman of Joint Health Sector Workers Union (JOHESU), Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah tell BBC Pidgin say dia meeting with federal goment dey like say dem take two steps backward.

JOHESU, wey be join-bodi of health workers except doctors, don dey on strike for almost one month now.

"E no dey help say di minister of health and minister of labour na medical doctors because dem dey always carry anytin wey we talk, go tell Nigeria Medical Association. And na anytin wey doctors talk dem go come tell us," na wetin Josiah talk.

"No seriousness dey on part of federal goment to end di strike. Dem neva tell us anytin wey dey new," im talk.

Last week, as President Muhammadu Buhari go London to go receive treatment from im doctor, health workers for state and local goment for di kontri join dia colleagues for federal health centres to go on strike.

As e be so now, na patients for di hospitals dey suffer am pass and as BBC Pidgin bin report last week, student doctors don take over to most of di work for goment health centres.

Image example Na patients dey suffer pass for di strike wey dey happen

Di JOHESU chairman say di way federal goment dey use talk, e be like dem wan renegotiate agreement wey dem don reach before.

Im say: "We gon already reach agreement for 2017, wetin we want now na implementation. We no go go back go talk about di agreement again."

"We no dey find equal pay as doctors. Dat na di lie wey dem dey tell di public so dem go look us wit bad eye."