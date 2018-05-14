Na Dino Melaye mata make senate invite IG - Police

Image copyright Getty Images/Dino Melaye

Nigeria Police Force say na Senator Dino Melaye mata make senate invite di Inspector General Ibrahim idris, and no be because of killi-killi wey dey happen for different parts of di kontri.

For di official Twitter account na im dem talk dis one.

Na three times Nigeria Senate don invite di Inspector General of Police to appear before dem to answer questions and three times im neva show face. Infact di last time, di Inspector General no even send anybodi to go represent am.

Some pipo bin don accuse Nigeria Senate, say na because of Senator Dino Melaye case na im make di senate to invite di IG to appear before dem, but senate say na because of all di killi-killi wey dey happen for different parts of di kontri.

Di police tweet bin dey respond to wetin dem say senate talk-talk pesin Senator Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi bin talk wia im say make di police oga stop to dey give excuse why im refuse to appear for senate wen dem invite am.

Police say dem dey take care of di killi-killi for some parts of di kontri and dey wonda why senate go want di IGP to come front of national television to talk on national security and wetin police dey do about am. Say e no make sense.

Dem say di part about security mata for di letters wey senate send to dem, na to comot eye and attract public sympathy wey dem no deserve and to water down di crime wey make Senator Dino Melaye dey stand trial.

Senator Dino Melaye dey police hand afta dem arrest wan carri am go Kogi State to answer accuse say im supply guns to some bad pipo. Tori be say im bin jump comot for police van wen dem bin dey carri am go Kogi, wey make am wound come land for hospital. Police bin later carri am for ambulance go Lokoja, Kogi State capital but court say make dem carri am go back hospital wia im dey now.

Image copyright Nigeria Police