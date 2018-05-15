Image copyright Twitter - @EFCC Image example President Buhari wey appoint Ibrahim Magu to acting Chairman for EFCC wan run for second term

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Oga Ibrahim Magu dey trend for social media unto say im wear one badge wey show President Buhari for one television interview.

Dis morning, Magu show for one interview ontop Daily Sunrise program for Channels TV wia e be like say im nack for chest, badge wey dem do for President Muhammadu Buhari second term campaign.

Trust social media, wetin happen dis morning don already spread for internet as many pipo dey hala say wetin Magu do no pure because im na public servant and im no suppose dey partial.

For di interview Magu say Nigerians must join hand to fight corruption, and say EFCC go need to "educate Nigerians say corruption dey wrong because some people no even believe say e dey wrong".