Nigeria goment don suspend di Registrar for National Examinations Council (NECO), di join bodi wey dey in charge of senior secondary school exams for Nigeria, Prof Charles Uwakwe sake of say im abuse im office and no manage money well.

Two deputy directors wey dey in charge of finance and procurement, follow chop suspension for di council.

Di officials chop suspension sake of say dem allegedly award contract of N25 billion wit wayo hand.

Tori pipo News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) dey report say dem dey on suspension as investigate dey go on into di mata.

Di NECO oga and di two Directors no seek approve from di Ministry of Education wey be di pipo wey dey supervise dem or from di Governing Board of di council.

As Prof Uwakwe don comot, di most senior Director for di council, Mr Abubakar Gana na im go take over as di Acting Registrar.

JAMB makes N8.5billion from 2018 Admissions

As NECO dey open investigate for di N25 billion wey dem no use well, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) say dem make N8.453billion from di sales of forms to pipo wey dey find admission into university in Nigeria in 2018.

Dem say di revenue come from payments wey 1,602,762 candidates wey register for di Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) wey hold across Nigeria in March.

JAMB still add say dem pay N1 billion to owners of Computer-Based Test centres for dia services for di 2018 UTME.