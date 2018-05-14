Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria go play friendlies against DR Congo, England and Czech Republic before World Cup

Nigeria don name 30 players for dia provisional list wey go go 2018 World cup for Russia in June.

Among di 30 players wey dey inside di list na china based Tiajin Teda midfielder Mikel Obi, Changchung Yatai striker Odion Ighalo and Chelsea winger Victor Moses dey.

Super Eagles tok-tok pesin Toyin Ibitoye wey confirm di list tell BBC Pidgin say coach Gernot Rohr go reduce di number of players for im final list wey go go Russia to 23 players on June 4.

Toyin say even though pipo bin dey expect di coach to name 35 players, Rohr come "make am easy for imself to name 30 players."

Nigeria go play Croatia, Iceland and Argentina for Group D for World Cup.

But before then dem go play friendly match with DR Congo on May 25 and England on 2 June.

Toyin still add say "di final 23 players, wey Nigeria go send give FIFA go dey out by 4 June after dia game with England."