Gunmen kill one of dia men for dia helicopter landing site for Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital for Sunday.

According to wetin Nigeria Air Force (NAF) talk, Air force men wey dey ground engage di unknown gunmen, wey break enta di base launch attack, fire for fire.

Olatokunbo Adesanya, wey be NAF talk talk pesin, tell tori pipo say, ''For early mor mor Sunday, 13 May 2018, one group of unknown gunmen attack di guard post for Nigerian Air Force Helipad for Igbodene, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state''.

''Di NAF men wey dey duty battle di attackers till dem drive dem comot but one airman no survive di attack''.

Dis na di only tin di Airforce gree talk.

Meanwhile pipo wey see di action live wit dia ow two eye, talk say di gunmen wound some of di Airforce men and even cari some of dia weapons waka.

Sabi pipo dey talk say dis attack fit be sign of fresh attack wey don dey trouble for di oil rich Niger Delta region tey tey and e fit affect oil production and Nigeria economy wey dey shake.