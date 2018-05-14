Four pipo don die for Zaria Accident

Image copyright STR Image example Police don dey chook eye on top wetin cause di accident

At least 4 pipo don die for Gwangila Flyover for Zaria, Kaduna State after trailer loose control come jam dem.

Di Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) oga for enlightenment, Idris Yahaya wey confirm di tori di BBC Pidgin say four oda pipo get serious wound and dem di receive treatment for St. Luke hospital for Wusasa area of di city.

Yahaya tok say say di driver bin loose control na im e go jam di pipo.

"Three of dem be man and one woman and di driver dey wit police pipo" na im e join tok.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) carry research say about 1,306 Nigerians bin die from road accident for di fourth quarter of 2017 and 7,349 pipo bin get different kain wounds.

Di report show say di number of men wey di get road accident plenti pass women and pikin dem.