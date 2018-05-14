Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Gaza clashes na one f di deadly fight fight between Israel and Hamas wey 2,200 die

Israeli soldier dem dom kill up to 52 Palestine pipo don die and don wound up to 2,400.

Na Palestine officials talk say today deadly pass for all di fight fight since 2014 Gaza war.

Palestine pipo don dey protest wit vex say di United States wan open embassy for Jerusalem.

Di pipo tok say di mata e like say US dey support Jerusalem, e be like say dem dey support dem pass di whole city.

But US President Donald Trump dey celebrate di embassy opening mata.

E do video from di White House plus tweet say "Big day for Israel. Congratulations!."

Israel tok say di fight fight na sake of say dem wan enta di border and attack all Israel community wey dey di area.

Wetin world pipo dey tok?

One of di strong word wey pipo hear na from di United Nations High Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, wey condemn di "shocking killing of dozens, injury of hundreds by Israeli live fire."

Di UK don tok say make pipo do softly softy.

EU foreign policy oga Federica Mogherini tok say: "We dey hope say everibodi go do jeje make pipo no kapi anyhow."

Germany tell Israel say dem get right to defend diasef but make dem use sense.

Wetin be di full mata?

Di US go open small interim embassy wey go start work from Monday inside di US consulate building wey don already dey ground for Jerusalem.

Dem go still build big building later wen di rest of di embassy move from Tel Aviv.

Di opening ceremony dey follow as Israel dey do di 70 year anniversary.

Trump pikin, Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner, wey dey work as senior White House advisers, follow join US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan show for di ceremony.