Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di ban on top druming and noise making go start May 14 and end June 14

Ga traditional Council (GTC) don announce dis year date wey pipo no go make noise or dey beat drum upanddan for Greater Accra Region before di Homowo celebration.

Di ban wey go begin on Monday 14 May reach June 14, 2018.

Dis one na to welcome di celebration of di Ga festival wey Ga pipo of Ghana dey do and dem call am Homowo.

As part of guideline wey pipo need to follow to make sure say dem obey di ban, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) don advise religious groups and traditional leaders make dem no tok bad tins about each other belief.

Talk-talk pesin for di committee wey dia work na to make sure say pipo obey di ban- Nuumo Blafo tel tori pipo say everibodi must follow di guideline:

"We dey also expect say di way religious bodi dey conduct dia churches, worship and wayside Preachers wey dey use speakers to stop dis practices during dis period."

Di assembly also draw ear give pipo for public say make nobodi join make noise for di area apart from task force wey dem sabi like AMA personnel, police and representatives of traditional authorities with tags.

Dem list di areas wey dis ban affect say na "di northern boundary wey dividd Accra from di Eastern Region; di Western boundary wey include Odukpon Kpehe (Kasoa) and Eastern boundary wey dey Osu Area."

Dem add say di ban go also affect pipo wey dey stay for villages and towns under Osu, Ngleshie Alata and Ga Traditional Councils.