Ghana gospel musician en pregnant lover flog am during live radio worship

Ghanaian gospel musician wey do 'gbɛ-tɛ' den preg en lover yestee descend from third Heavens enter physical realm after di ex-lover storm Adom FM live worship for radio top den flog di musician plus cane.

Di ex-lover Gladys Mensah Boaku, a.k.a Nayas who be kumawood actress den producer embarrass di gospel musician pasaa.

Ernest Opoku last month admit for interview inside say true-true he have affair plus di actress wey she preg, but make menerz forgive am sake of he too dey suffer temptation like everyone.

Di matter spread for social media after di actress reveal say di musician want make she do abortion.

But di latest beatings dey borst mind as chaw menerz no dey get how holy man like dat fit do den tins.

Di musician try say he go get Nayas abort di baby but she no agree, sake of she make en mind clear say she go born give am.

Reports be say di musician yestee blame di devil for di affair wey he beg di pastors say make dem pray give am.

But dis make di lady bore wey she storm di station dey demand say make Ernest Opoku go on en knee, beg am den apologise to am.

Later den try calm am down, but before dat den heavy crowd dey di station front. She lef di radio station after she cool down way hours later di musician wey she embarrass also lef quietly.