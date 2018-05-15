2018 budget report don enta senate hand

Image copyright SUNDAY AGHAEZE/AFP/ Getty Image example Senate say e no go tey again before dem pass di budget into law

Di 2018 budget for Nigeria don reach senate table and dis one means say e no go tey again before dem pass into law.

Now wey dem don lay di budget, di senate go from Wednesday begin chook eye and debate everi-everi for di budget.

Na for November 2017 President Muhammadu Buhari bin present di 2018 budget wey be 8.6 trillion naira to di National Assembly.

Di president bin say di budget na to help improve di economy wey bin dey suffer from recession.

But as di National Assembly come di chook eye on top di budget, dem accuse some goment offices say dem no give breakdown of how demwan take spend money.

Senate also say di implementation of di 2017 budget bin neva reach 50 percent.