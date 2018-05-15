Nigeria 'sex for food' report wia e dey?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Boko Haram don turn 65,000 pipo to pipo wey no get house for northeast of Nigeria.

Dem neva release di report wey Nigeria National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) promise over story wey tori pipo carry say sexual abuse dey happen for Internally Displaced Pipo (IDP) camp, dem never release am oh.

Tori pipo bin report for 2016 say di IDPs for Northeast of Nigeria dey exchange sex for food as di camps dey struggle to handle di plenti number of refugees wey run from Boko Haram.

BBC tok to Hajia Ya Bawa Kolo wey be di Head of Borno State Emergency Management Agency to find out wetin don happen to di investigate wey dem say dem go do after 2 years, and if at all anytin go come out.

Mrs Kolo tok say she no get anytin to tok for di investigate wey dem say dem go do as she just take over for di office.

"You know wen you not get facts and figures, e no dey wise to tok wit tori pipo. I dey try to arrange di organisation. Dem no even get proper records and I go see di Head of Service today and even di confidential secretary."

Di state emergency aanagement agency oga say her main focus now na Ramadan, and how di agency fit get food for pipo wey dey live for di camp.

Former commissioner for Women Affairs for Borno State, Hajiya Maryam Bukar Petrol carry di matter go social media again about how dem dey "rape" women for IDP camp "in exchange for food."

E no dey clear wia and wen Hajiya Maryam record di video.