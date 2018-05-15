Image copyright AFP

Di mama of di remaining Dapchi school girl wey still dey Islamist militants Boko Haram hand don tell tori pipo, say nobody for Nigeria goment don visit di family since her pikin miss.

"Na only Christian groups wey don come our house. Nobodi for goment don show. We dey by ourself'' na so she tell CNN.

Na for February, 2018 Boko Haram blow enta di town of Dapchi for Yobe state kidnap school girls for Goment Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC) for Yunusari Local Government.

Last-last, dem release 106 pikin dem for March but dem keep one, 15 year old Leah Sharibu.

Her mama repeat di tori she bin dey hear say Boko Haram no gree release Leah until she convert to Islam, somtin wey Leah no gree do.

Na dis wahala don make dem hold Leah for 84 days.

Mrs Sharibu talk say "Wen my pikin return, I no go send her go back dat school again."