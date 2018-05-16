Image copyright AFP Image example Former Gambia President Yahya Jammeh

Na for back of pick-up truck Martin Kyere jump before im fade enta darkness for night. Even as many bullets dey fly pass am like mosquito, im no gree stop as im run enta thick Gambia bush.

As im dey run, na so im dey fall but e no gree stop. For dat night, im take style escape di soldiers wey dey find am and im promise say e no go rest until Yahya Jammeh face justice.

Thirteen years don pass and na Ghana Kyere dey live now. Kyere don become top witness for international mata wey wan drag Jammeh, former president of Gambia, go court sake of wetin fit be di biggest killi killi during im 22 year wicked rule.

Image example Martin Kyere run enta bush for night as soldiers wan kill am

Kyere na di only pesin wey survive out of 56 West Africans - most of dem from Ghana and Nigeria - wey dem kill for Gambia on or around 22 July 2005.

''Sake of my friends wey die, na my mission to find justice'' Kyere, 37, tell BBC for im central Ghana hometown.

Jammeh dey live for Equatorial Guinea since January 2017. Afta di former president lose di December 2016 presidential election to Adama Barrow, im agree deal wit Ecowas say im go tanda for Equatorial Guinea wit im family.

Di wahala wey almost kill Kyere start for 2005 wen im become migrant. Im real job na shoe seller for Abidjan and Kumasi, and wit di moni im dey make, im gather enough to travel go Senegal wit plan to enta Europe.

Image example Martin Kyere and im son for central Ghana

Na Dakar di journey first start but e no last long on to say petrol finish for di canoe wey im enta so dem stop for Gambia. Gambia authorities no waste time before dem arrest di migrants. But dia palava just start because, dem first detain dem before dem start to dey beat di travellers anyhow for Banjul, Gambia capital.

''Wen we ask di policemen say why una dey keep us for here, dem say na orders from di top. We bin tink say dem go just send us go back our kontri jeje.''

But police cari di migrants give ''Jungelers'' - wey be killer squad wey dey torture and kill enemies of Lieutenant Jammeh since he gbab power for 22 July 1994 and dey follow only im order.

Tori be say na di fear of di Jungelers dey keep Jammeh in control of Gambia. Meanwhile some pipo for goment get mind say as di 22 July ''revolution'' anniversary dey draw near, di migrants na foreign fighters wey Gambia coup plotters recruit to overthrow Jammeh.

Image copyright AFP Image example Jammeh surround imsef wit soldiers

Wit mind of video camera, Kyere tell BBC how di migrant final journey take waka.

''Dem use one rope to tire four pipo before dem load eight of us inside pick-up truck.''

''One Nigerian man wey be Moslem begin pray - 'Allahu Akbar'. Dis vex di Jungelers sotay dem use cutlass hammer am for back. Na so di man head remain for ground, im don go be dat.''

''Di pick-up continue dey drive enta inside deep deep bush. One of us dey complain say im hand dey pain am. From nowhere, one soldier use machete cut di migrant oda hand and ask am say, 'Which one dey pain you pass now?'

''By now blood don full evri wia for di pick-up. and fear begin catch us on to say na here we go die. Na dis ginger us to try release oursef.''

Image copyright AFP Image example Migrant wey die for Gambia

Na only Kyere manage remove rope wey dey hold am.

''Di odas tell me say, 'go, go tell di world wetin Jammeh don do to us'. As l dey jump comot for di pick-up, l hear pesin tok say - 'na who be dat?' but l no turn look back. Di bullets just dey breeze pass my body as l dey run.''

''I hear pipo dey shout for Twi (Ghana language) ''awu rade gye yen'' wey mean say, ''oh God save us''

''Next tin, l begin hear loud gunshots - na den l know say dem don kill di guys.''

Kyere begin journey inside di forest. Im hide from pipo, sake of say im dey fear dem fit arrest am again. Afta many days of waka, im enta one village wia im beg for help. Dem show am di way to Senegal border.

Image copyright AFP Image example Kyere don track 25 families of di pipo wey die

Last-Last, im go back to Ghana, for wia im beg authorities to help am. Wit di little moni im raise, im begin travel go plenti places for di kontri, to find family members of im paddy dem wey die. So far, im don connect wit 25 families.

If lawyers wey dey fight dis case wan drag Jammeh go court, dem must first win special case wey go allow Equatorial Guinea release am from dia hand.

Reed Brody, wey be lawyer to Human Rights Watch, one of di NGOs dem wey dey support Kyere campaign, don tok say Ghana na good kontri wia dem fit cari Jammeh face justice onto say di justice system for dia make sense.

''We go present case wey go show dat killer squad wey dey collect orders from Jammeh kill at least 44 Ghana pipo'' according to di US lawyer.

''Di only oda investigate wey don happen before on top dis mata show say, e dey possible na ''criminals'' wey no get any connect wit Jammeh kill di migrants.

Image copyright AFP Image example Jammeh run comot Gambia afta Ecowas soldiers enta Gambia for 22 January 2018

But since di time wey Jammeh don comot for goment, we don interview 30 former officials, 11 of dem get direct connect wit di mata and from wetin we gada, we dey sure say no be criminals kill di migrants, na di Jungelers wey dey follow Jammeh order.''

Brody na pesin wey get experience for dis kain mata. Na im give advise to victims of former Chad dictator Hissene Habre wey court for Senegal nack am wit lifetime for prison in 2016.

Brody tok say if dem manage to cari Kyere case go court for Ghana, e go ginger more than 1,000 of Jammeh's victims for Gambia make dem also find justice. But im tok say as tins dey for Gambia, dem no get di proper ''law and security'' to begin dey cari mata like dis go court.

Image copyright AFP

Martin na humble guyman wey resemble pesin wey no like wahala and im still dey sell shoe. But wen im open im mouth dey yarn di mata of justice, na as if im be Sango wey dey use thunder tok.

Im say im no dey feel bad as na only am survive di plenti killi killi for Gambia.

''I dey alive for one reason and dat na to find justice - one day, one day, l go find out why Yahya Jammeh kidnap us and decide to kill us anyhow''.