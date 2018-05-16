Na magomago pursue me comot as military leader - Buhari

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Buhari for 2007 wen im run to be Nigeria president

President Muhammadu Buhari say na magomago and wuruwuru pursue am for office wen im be Nigeria military head of state and also put am for prison for three years.

Im bin dey talk as dem open di new office of Nigeria corruption police - Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for Abuja. President Buhari say dat time, dem remove am because of how im take fight corruption. But say im no dey fear, say you as fight corruption, corruption go fight back.

"My first attempt to fight corruption, corruption fight back, win. Dem remove me from office and arrest me for three years," im talk.

Im stay for office from 1983 to August 1985 before dem use coup comot am, wey im Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Babangida lead.

Buhari say dat time, im bin lose di battle against corruption.

But im say despite dat wan, im mind still strong to fight corruption.

Di president explain say since im enta office as president for 2015, im don take some kain decisions to fight against corruption.

Im give imself passmark say im goment don recover "trillions" of naira from corrupt pipo, say di fight against corruption dey go well.

President Buhari ask National Assembly to "add more ginger" to goment effort by putting laws wey go help di process.