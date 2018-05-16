Image example Makoko wia di tin happen

Lagos State police command say two pipo na im die, wen officers wan use force go pursue pipo for di Orio-Oke area of Makoko on Monday.

Police tok-tok pesin for di state, Chike Oti wey confam am to BBC Pidgin, say kasala burst wen police enta di area to use eviction order take pursue pipo.

But pipo wey dey live for di area tell us say na four pipo die for di kasala, say no be two.

Oga Oti also confam say dem don redeploy di officer wey lead di team, so dat dem go fit do di investigation well-well.

Image example Some pipo don describe Makoko as di Venice of Africa

Goment bin pursue pipo wey dey live for anoda water front community - Otodo Gbame, wia dem destroy houses wey reach 5000, come chase plenty comot di area.

Pipo wey bin dey live for di area do protest on Tuesday 15 May, to tell Lagos goment make e relocate all di pipo wey bin dey live for di area as court bin tok.