Nigeria lawmakers on Tuesday rearrange one law to register and do bizness for di kontri. According to Senate President Bukola Saraki, di law na di biggest dem don approve since 2015 dem begin make law,

Di Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), wey be di name of dis law, na to make tins happen sharp sharp for any pesin wey wan register company take sell market for Nigeria.

Di benefits na:

Pesin fit open and run im company, so e don open door for young pipo wey wan be dia own oga

E go also make Nigeria bizness environment get di kain competition like oda kontris around di world

Nigerians fit register dia bizness from anywia through internet and dat one mean say no more running up and down to go Corporate Affairs Commission to register company.

Managing partner AndersenTax Nigeria Olayeye Adebiyi tell BBC Pidgin say dis law go increase bizness activities for Nigeria as more small company dem go enta market begin hustle with licence to pursue contract.

Im say: "Even di money Nigeria goment dey make go increase and more investors go enta di kontri market, now wey di law don remove conditions like partners and Annual General Meetings before dem fit get certificate of business registration".

Oga Adebiyi say now na to "make sure say tins like internet connection strong kakaraka so dat pipo wey wan begin register dia business go do am sharp sharp."

Dis oga wey be member of di Ease of doing Business committee wey Nigeria Vice President appoint, say e sure say even di President Buhari goment don ready to make dis new law work.

'We like quality but dem don reduce us to second hand'

To open di market na one tin, to make market easy to continue to do business na anoda tin, according to Ayodele Momodu wey be Professor of Economics.

Im say Nigeria National Assembly deserve some accolades as dem rearrange di law, but dem need to quickly address Nigeria bizness environment wey still dey harsh onto di plenty tax wey companies dey pay.

"Di environment dey cause bad market plus say manufacturing and production sector dey low, sotey we like quality but dem don reduce us to second hand," im add.

Professor Momodu say now na time to reduce cost of doing bizness for Nigeria, as dem don reduce time to open company and enta di market.