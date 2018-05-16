Image copyright Terver Akase Image example Between January and April 2018, herdsmen don kill 226 pipo for Benue wey dem report

Benue State goment for north central Nigeria say dem no tink say 200 billion naira go fit solve di problem and di level of destruction wey herdsmen attack don cause for di state.

Dis wan dey come as di federal goment approve N10bn for victims of di herdsmen attack for Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba state as part of dia effort to take help dem to resettle.

Tok-tok pesin to Benue State govnor Terve Akase tell BBC Pidgin say properties worth billions of naira na im don go for different local goment for di state and dia emergency service pipo dem dey chook eye ontop di mata to know how much don loss and di level of destruction.

Skip Twitter post by @akandeoj A group of children at the Abagena camp, Benue, presented a song of welcome & appreciation to the VP and he afterwards moves close to them & gives them a New Song....telling the children & all at the camp that going forward they shall be winners. WINNER O O O Compelling&prophetic pic.twitter.com/y1ma0aewUN — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) May 15, 2018

"We neva see di money yet, federal goment only tell us say dem go give some states money including Benue wia herdsmen dem don destroy property.

"Di level of destruction for di affected local goment areas for Benue plenti well-well, I no tink say 200 billion naira go fit solve di problem and rehabilitate.

"Di federal goment bin send team come Benue to do assessment of di damage, I no know weda dem don receive di report of dat committee before dem decide to vote 10 billion for rehabilitation for Benue and oda states." Na so Akase tok.

Im also tok say federal goment for first restore security, help di pipo go back dia house before rehabilitation.

"Money dey important wen tins like dis don happen, na part of di process but di koko of di mata for us as goment na security."

"Dis na cropping season, make our pipo go back to dia house dem and dia farms, dis na di first tin we expect make dem do."

Akase tok say if dem no restore peace and security, but come rehabilitate, di pipo no go fit leave di camp wia dem dey now to go back dia house.