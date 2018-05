Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sam Allardyce help Everton go from 13th to 8th position for EPL table

Everton football club for English Premier League don confam say dem don sack dem coach Sam Allardyce afta im work for dem for only six months.

Sam Allardyce wey dey 63 years bin sign contract for Everton for November 2017 wey suppose finish for June 2019. Wen im join Everton for November, di club bin dey 13th Position, but now dem finish 8th for di EPL table.

Everton board tell Allardyce say im no follow for dia long term plan, so dem go pay am im remaining 12 months salary wey fit reach £6m. Dem thank Sam for di beta job wey im do for di club, come tok say dem go appoint anoda manager wey go join dem long term plan.

Under Allardyce, Everton win 10 matches, draw 8 come lose 6. Im don coach 578 matches for im coaching career.

Sam Allardyce be di only Premier league coach wey don manage seven clubs pass oda coaches. Di clubs wey im don manage before na Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Blackburn, West Ham, Bolton and Newcastle. Im don manager England team before.

As im dey go now, im backroom staff wey be Sammy Lee, Craig Shakespeare and goalkeeper coach Martyn Margetsongo go also follow am go.