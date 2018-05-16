Image copyright Dino Melaye/Instagram Image example Dino Melaye na Senator for Nigeria wey dey represent Kogi West for di National Assembly.

Kogi State High Court for Lokoja don grant bail of N10 million to Senator Dino Melaye, di Nigerian Senator wey dey represent Kogi West.

Justice Nasiru Ajanah, wey grant Senator Melaye bail say na sake of im health wey not too dey okay, afta im see di medical report for am.

Di judge also order say make Melaye drop im international passport with di court.

About two weeks ago, di lawmaker land for Lokoja, Kogi State wia police carry am go Magistrates Court on top allegation say im give arms to thugs for kidnapping and armed robbery.

Melaye deny all di allegation and im plead not guilty for court.

Oga Melaye bin don talk before say im dey fear for im life if im stand trial for Lokoja.