Why we remove some candidates for Katsina - APC

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Nigeria ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) for Katsina state say dem bin remove some pipo to allow odas wey get disability contest for congress election.

Tori be say about 395 pipo wit physical challenge bin get different executive positions for di party inside Katsina state.

APC chairman for di state, Alhaji Shittu Shittu tell BBC News Pidgin say im no know weda na political stunt or not but im know say wetin dem do na according to APC constitution.

Shittu say, "Wen we distribute di form for di executives to fill, some of di exco include di ones wey fit, wey healthy, we remove dem and allow di physically challenged to bring dia nomination."

According to Zakari Muhammad, wey be di congress committee chairman, Katsina state get 361 wards and and 34 local goment .

He say, for each of di ward, at least one pesin wey dey disable dey di executive.

"We sell form to pipo wey dey interested and we allow all of dem to contest."

Katsina state na di home state of Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari and as election dey corner for 2019, some dey question weda dis move na way to win vote for next election.