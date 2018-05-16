BET Awards 2018: Five African artists wey don win am

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tiwa Savage recently release song wey she do with US artist Omarion

Ova di years, Nigeria don dey collect ogbonge accolades for international awards, mostly from di Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards wey dey recognize black acts wey tanda for di entertainment industry.

Dis year, dem nominate Davido and Tiwa Savage for di Best International Act.

No be di first time wey dem don nominate Davido. E collect di same award for 2014.

But even dat one no stop Davido excitement.

If Tiwa Savage win, e go be di first time wey female artiste go win am.

Dis na di first time since 2010 wey dem dey join Africa and UK artists for di category.

Dis year also, dem nominate Snoop Dogg for Gospel Album Award.

Artistes Wey don win for BET

2Baba & D'banj

Dis na di first African artistes wey open road for 2011 when both of dem join to collect di Best International Act: Africa.

For 2010, Nigerian artists P-Square, M.I plus Koji Antwi from Ghana fail to win di award.

Wizkid

Wizkid na di pesin wey don chop nomination pass (four) and di highest wins (two).

Im collect im first BET International Act for 2012 and anoda for 2017.

Sarkodie

Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana rapper Sarkodie na artist wey don collect three nominations for 2012, 2014 and 2015.

E follow Wizkid win am for 2012 to become di first Ghanaian wey go win di award.

Ice Prince

Afta two years wey two artists dey join win di award, Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince become di first African wey carry am alone for 2013.

For October dat same year, e record di song Tipsy with US rapper Wale.

Stonebwoy

Dis Ghanaian dancehall artist na two-time nominee and one time winner as im collect am for 2015.

E win di award afta im release im second album wey im call "Necessary Evil".