Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di law say make di hospital first accept pesin with gunshot wound then later report to di nearest police station

Police command for Lagos state Nigeria don warn doctors and hospitals say make dem no dey reject pesin wey get gunshot wound.

or dey wait for police report before dem treat di pesin.

Police tok-tok pesin, SP Chike Oti, sama dis warning because of one senior engineer wey one hospital for Ikeja no gree treat because e no get police report.

Na armed robbers shoot and wunjure di engineer for im house for Ogun state and e later die sake of say dem no treat am.

Mr Oti tok say di law say make evri hospital for Nigeria, weda public or private, accept or receive any pesin with gunshot wounds with or without police clearance and treat am sharperly."

E say hospitals fit no know about di "Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims Of Gunshot Act, 2017."

"Di Act, also say make di hospital wey dey treat di pesin report give di nearest police station within 2 hours wen dem start di treatment."

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, no happy with di hospital at all and im don give order say from now, make all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers for Lagos State arrest and cari go court any medical practitioner wey reject pesin wit gunshot wound because of no police report.

Image copyright @PoliceNGLagos Image example Oga of Police for Lagos, Imohimi Edgal, no happy say hospitals and doctors dey reject pipo with gunshot wound

Mr Edgal say di punishment na five years inside prison for any pesin, hospital or authority wey fold hand no treat pesin with gunshot wound and di pesin come later die.