Nigeria Senate don pass di 2018 national budget

Image copyright SUNDAY AGHAEZE/AFP/ Getty Image example Senate say e no go tey again before dem pass di budget into law

Nigeria parliament don pass di 2018 national budget after many back and forth ontop di mata with di presidency.

Di 2018 appropriation bill bin increase to N9.1 trillion from N8.6 trillion wey e be before and as at yesterday, pipo bin dey expect say na by di end of dis week dem go pass di budget.

But now di budget don become law, ready to work for di Nigerian pipo.

Although, di Senate bin say di implementation of di 2017 budget bin neva reach 50 percent.