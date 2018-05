Image copyright Instagram - Femi Otedola Image example Femi Otedola

One video of Nigerian billionaire wey be oga patapata for oil market Femi Otedola don scata full evri wia ontop social media for di kontri.

Inside di video wey Otedola post for im Instagram account on Wednesday, di billionaire businessman enta one scata scata molue bus from Sango drop for Agege town inside Lagos.

E vex, surprise, even shock many pipo wey don react to di video say none of di passengers wey follow enta di bus fit recognize or sabi di billionaire until im comot from di bus.

Di post wey land ontop di billionaire social media account no explain why Otedola do wetin im do.

And since wey di video show online, e don chop thousands of reaction for social media, from shock to surprise say rich man go fit act like one common man.

See some of di reaction dem:

Skip Twitter post by @LazyWrita Femi Otedola took a Molue from Sango to Agege but you will have N3000 in your account and take Taxify of N2500 because big boy/big girl pic.twitter.com/UtMTgB6MtF — Anda (@LazyWrita) May 16, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @sire_liljosh Otedola was inside molue and my neighbor couldn't tell him his problems. He was looking at camera. He's now at home drinking garri. Ha Booda Fatai, it's that garri that will kill you. pic.twitter.com/8OLTcb8mP6 — Josh I (@sire_liljosh) May 16, 2018

Femi Otedola na Nigerian businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of Forte Oil, wey dey import petroleum products enta Nigeria.