Image copyright @NGRPresident Image example Vice President Yemi Osinbajo na im be di head of President Buhari economic team

Di money Nigeria goment dey spend as support for NNPC to pay oil marketers don dey vex di 36 state govnors for di kontri.

Now dem don chook mouth on top di mata say by next month dem go decide weda to take ova di payment from NNPC hand.

Chairmo of Nigeria Governors' Forum and govnor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari tok di mind of all di state govnors on Thursday afta dem do National Economic Council meeting wit Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Di governors threaten say lie-lie, dem no go take di huge amount of money wey NNPC dey spend as fuel subsidy payment evri year.

"Ahahaa! N800bn too much for fuel subsidy na, in fact di National Economic Council must decide weda to allow NNPC to continue with di payment or not", na wetin Yari tell tori pipo afta di meeting.

"Our problem na di amount of litres of fuel, di number of pipo wey dey use am, we no accept - sumtin dey wrong."

"For instance, if you say we pay 800 billion naira subsidy, you go ask who we dey pay di subsidy to? And if you look di kain tins and project wey dey use develop projects for federal gomnet, na like 1.1 trillion naira, almost 70 per cent of wetin you dey spend to develop di economy."