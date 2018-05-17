Ebola outbreak spread reach Mbandaka for DR Congo

Image copyright AFP/Getty

Ebola dey spread for city of Mbandaka for DR Congo and dis one dey cause fear as di disease don dey dey hard to control.

Pipo wey dey live for Mbandaka reach one million and di city na major transport centre for pipo wey di go di kontri capital Kinshasha.

Health minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga, confam di new case for di city and na di same place wey di first Ebola case dem bin happun for beginning of dis month.

Dem no support media player for your device Ebola Survivours dey cry on to Human Rights Violation

42 pipo don get di disease and so far na 23 pipo don die of Ebola.

WHO don bring more dan 4,000 dose of vaccine wey dem still dey experiment ontop but wey bin help stop di spread of Ebola wen e ben first break for West Africa.

Peter Salama WHO worker, say dem don identify 430 pipo wey fit don catch di disease and dem dey still try to find more than 4,000 pipo wey bin get contact wit di Ebola patients.

For 2014 and 2016 about 11,300 pipo bin die of Ebola for Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.